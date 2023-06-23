Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($5.69) million during the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

