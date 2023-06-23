Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.47.

Accenture Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACN opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.