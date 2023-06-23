Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.30 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

