ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 105,970 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,274.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49.

On Thursday, April 6th, George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34.

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

