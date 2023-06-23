ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 143,049 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50.

On Thursday, April 6th, George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34.

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.71 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

