Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.