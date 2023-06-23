Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Increased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 481.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

