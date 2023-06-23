AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Announces Dividend of $0.12

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MINC opened at $44.71 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF

The AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad variety of corporate, sovereign, municipal and mortgage-backed bonds, targeting a duration of one to three years.

