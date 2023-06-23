Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

ALB opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

