Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HSBC from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $226.00 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

