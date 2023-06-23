Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of AFM stock opened at GBX 404 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £486.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,786.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 457.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.50).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 580 ($7.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

