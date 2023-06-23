ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 27th

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:OUSA opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $798.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.