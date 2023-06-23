ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:OUSM opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.