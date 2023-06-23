ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance
BATS:OUSM opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.