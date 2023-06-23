AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,121,511 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,325,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,960,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

NYSE:APE opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

