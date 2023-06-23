Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.