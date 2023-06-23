Analysts Issue Forecasts for THOR Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in THOR Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 108,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.