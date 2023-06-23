APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.83

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 285491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.
APi Group Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Activity at APi Group
In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $30,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $17,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
