APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.83

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 285491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $30,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $17,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

