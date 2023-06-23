Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.11

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 225787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $619.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

