Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

