AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 557.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

