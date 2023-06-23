Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

AGR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. Avangrid has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $11,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 97,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avangrid by 151.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

