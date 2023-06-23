Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $859.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $722,413.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

