Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Rating)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia; and the Marg copper project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.