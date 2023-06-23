Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $457.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $462.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.21.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,172,761 shares of company stock valued at $461,396,900. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.