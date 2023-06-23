Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 332 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.