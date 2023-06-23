Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,094 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

