Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

