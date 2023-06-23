Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 210,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

