Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.58.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $4,090,066. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

