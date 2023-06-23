Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.