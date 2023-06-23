Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

