Bank of America Raises Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $24.50

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $21.50 to $24.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

