Bath Savings Trust Co Has $598,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

