BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 6.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 79,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 302,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Insider Activity

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,946.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,828.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 69,779 shares valued at $1,458,260. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

