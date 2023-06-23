BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 206,504 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,789,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,692,748.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.
  • On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

ECAT opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

