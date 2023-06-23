Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 5.8%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 163,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 279,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 838.58%. The firm had revenue of $299.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

