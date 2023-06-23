Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.76), with a volume of 95323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £174.50 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.01.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

