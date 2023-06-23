Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day moving average is $320.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

