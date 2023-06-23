Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,737 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.