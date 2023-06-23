Brokers Set Expectations for American Tower Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.