Brokers Set Expectations for Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astec Industries in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASTE opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

