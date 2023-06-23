Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,723,942 shares of company stock worth $1,433,001,783 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

