Cambria Cannabis ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:TOKE)

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Rating) by 566.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

