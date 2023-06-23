Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend of $0.62 (BATS:BLDG)

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.6215 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLDG opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Global Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

