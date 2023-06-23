Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FAIL stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.