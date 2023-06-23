Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on July 3rd

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2941 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYLD opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 50,809 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,506.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

