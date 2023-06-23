Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 3rd

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAIL opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

