Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

