Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

