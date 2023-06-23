Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAH opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 599,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

